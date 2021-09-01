Apple brings program to Chicago to mentor young artists
A program from Apple that aims to help mentor young creatives in cities across the world is arriving in Chicago later this month. Apple announced Wednesday that it's launching its Apple Creative Studios on Sept. 18 in Chicago. The program, which is a collaboration between the tech giant and local non-profits and community groups, will look to help underrepresented Chicago artists and creatives grow their work and hone their skills.
