Chicago, IL

Apple brings program to Chicago to mentor young artists

By Jim Dallke
Chicago Business Journal
 6 days ago
A program from Apple that aims to help mentor young creatives in cities across the world is arriving in Chicago later this month. Apple announced Wednesday that it's launching its Apple Creative Studios on Sept. 18 in Chicago. The program, which is a collaboration between the tech giant and local non-profits and community groups, will look to help underrepresented Chicago artists and creatives grow their work and hone their skills.

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago
#Photography#Beijing#Apple Creative Studios#Hip Hop#R B Ebro Darden#Yollocalli Arts Reach#Instituto Justice#Leadership Academy
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

NFTs in Chicago

With NFTs selling for eye-popping amounts—including a CryptoPunk that sold for more than $4.5 million last week and an Art Block that went for over $2 million—the emerging industry of NFT art has the cryptocurrency world in a frenzy. And in Chicago, a community of artists, collectors and investors is beginning to take shape.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Plant-based pasta startup adds former Mars exec, eyes growth

A Chicago food brand that makes pasta from yellow peas has added an executive to its team as it looks to bring more plant-based options to your dinner table. ZENB, a direct-to-consumer food company, has hired Hugo Pérez as its vice president of marketing. Pérez previously spent time as the VP of marketing and communications at food giant Mars, along with stints at companies like the Zeno Group and OHorizons.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago crypto startup opening HQ in the Old Post Office

CoinFlip, a fast-growing Chicago bitcoin ATM operator, is opening a headquarters in the Old Post Office that will be the largest lease by a cryptocurrency company in the city. CoinFlip announced Tuesday it plans to move into a 44,000-square-foot headquarters in the Old Post Office at 433 W. Van Buren St. The space doubles its current office footprint as CoinFlip prepares to grow its team amid a surge of interest in the company's cryptocurrency ATMs.
PetsPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Square Co-founder McKelvey on finding a horse’s head on the front porch and solving business problems

Jim McKelvey and Jack Dorsey created Square in 2009 in St. Louis, Missouri. McKelvey’s new book, The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business One Crazy Idea at a Time, shows company problem solving needs to be a daily mindset for growing businesses. Representatives from Missouri Partnership recently participated with McKelvey in a London Tech Week virtual event and blog, and with his permission, much of this article came directly from his book.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Esurance co-founder raises $33M for insurance startup HDVI

A Chicago auto insurance startup led by the co-founder of Esurance just landed funding to bring its trucking insurance product to more fleets. High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI) announced Wednesday that it raised $32.5 million in a Series B round led by Weatherford Capital. Other backers include Daimler Trucks North America, McVestCo, Munich Re Ventures, 8VC, Autotech Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures.
Evanston, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Northwestern to launch $75M accelerator for faculty startups

Northwestern is creating a tech accelerator in Evanston that looks to grow startups led by the university's faculty. The school announced Thursday that it's launching a tech accelerator in downtown Evanston with a $75 million investment, $50 million of which is coming in the form of funding from the state government and another $25 million from Northwestern donor Kimberly Querrey.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Startup lands $3.1M to bring better health care to underserved communities

A digital health startup in Chicago raised funding from investors to bring better care to low-income communities, starting on Chicago's South and West sides. Clinify Health announced that it raised $3.1 million in a seed round led by Boston's Seae Ventures, a VC firm that invests primarily in health care ventures led by women and people of color. Other backers include Better Ventures, Acumen America, the California Health Care Foundation and Chicago's Impact Engine.

