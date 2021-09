STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stephen Kopcik took the lead on lap 27 to win his third SK Modified race of the season. Kopcik was in fourth on lap 13. After a caution on lap 13, Kopcik would be in third on the restart and continue to move his way up to the front. Kopcik was in second at lap 20 and moved into the lead at lap 27 and was able to win the 40 lap SK Modified race.