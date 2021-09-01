Valdosta residents, here’s how you can help Hurricane Ida victims

The Valdosta Police Department is partnering with New Territory Outreach Ministries to collect items to send to the Louisiana to assist in the Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. If residents are interested in donating any of the below listed items (no other items, please) to the relief effort, they can drop off the items at the Valdosta Police Department Lobby (open 24/7) or 307 East Jane Street (9am to 1pm) through Tuesday, September 7.