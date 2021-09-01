Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia football injury updates: WR Dominick Blaylock ‘close’ to returning for games

By Mike Griffith
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNfd5_0bjSCIzf00
Dominick Blaylock

ATHENS — Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock could be back on the field sooner than later, based on an optimistic update from Coach Kirby Smart on Tuesday afternoon.

“He’s gaining confidence in it, like today, he was out running routes, actually on the scout team,” Smart said. “(He) did everything against the defense so we could get an even better look. He’s done everything.”

That said, Smart indicated that despite that activity, Blaylock will not be ready to play when the No. 5 Bulldogs meet No. 3 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“You say, ‘Why can’t he go play,’ well, he’s still gaining confidence, getting his stamina back,” Smart said. " He hasn’t been able to rep with our one and two offense.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Coach Kirby Smart#Bank Of America Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
WSB Radio

Sam Cunningham, who starred at USC and in NFL, dies at 71

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sam “Bam” Cunningham, an All-American fullback at Southern California whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping to integrate football in the South and who went on to a record-setting career with the New England Patriots, died Tuesday. He was 71. He died at his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy