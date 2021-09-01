Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Study identifies gender factors, barriers in cardiology field

unmc.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen dominate the physician workforce in many medical specialties. But 2017 data shows women made up only 14.1% of the workforce in the field of cardiology. UNMC researchers recently published the first study to identify factors and barriers that impact the decision of female fellows-in-training (FIT) to pursue training in electrophysiology, which deals with the heart’s electrical properties. The article appeared online in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. (The journal also carried an editorial about the study.)

www.unmc.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interventional Cardiology#Gender Equality#Unmc#Md#Aprn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

10 top cardiology stories in August

A list of the top hospitals for heart care in each state was Becker's most-read cardiology story in August. Here are the top 10 cardiology stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in August, starting with the most popular:. 1. US News: The top hospital for heart care by state. 2....
Greenville, SCfurman.edu

Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies major offers insight into ‘a gendered world’

On Aug. 26, 1971, Women’s Equality Day was celebrated for the first time to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage in 1920. Fifty years later, Furman’s Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program is entering its third fall as an official major and its 17th as a minor. In August 2021, the university awarded its first Bachelor of Arts degrees in WGSS, and will award three more in Spring 2022.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Analysis Identifies 7 Factors Associated With Mortality in CKD

This new analysis aimed to pinpoint more rigorous predictors of mortality, and it was able to identify “excellent” but not “outstanding” ones, according to the investigators. A new systematic review has identified 7 clinical characteristics that appear to be predictive of mortality among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The...
Altoona, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Nason welcomes new doctor to cardiology cath lab

Conemaugh Nason Medical Center welcomes Dr. Tarun Tandon to Cardiology Associates of Altoona. He will be performing cardiology cath lab procedures at the hospital. Tandon will diagnose and treat a variety of cardiac issues, including blockages in arteries and improper heart-valve function. Tandon, a native of India, completed his medical...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Study identifies patients' genetic risk for cardiovascular disease

A person's genetics may hold the key to early intervention in cardiovascular disease, leading to better outcomes in patient care. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine's Human Genome Sequencing Center and Baylor cardiologists conducted a pilot study to determine if providing genetic testing for patients in cardiovascular clinics would benefit clinical care as part of a precision medicine initiative. They found that the test results did have implications on the course of treatment for approximately one-third of participants. Their results are published in the journal Genetics in Medicine.
CancerNewswise

Jersey Shore University Medical Center Welcomes Neurologist, Neuro-Oncologist Dr. Eduardo Correia

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Neuroscience Institute and Cancer Care Center welcomed Eduardo Correia, M.D., to the medical staff in August. Dr. Correia is board certified in neurology and neuro-oncology. He specializes in the care of patients with primary brain and spinal cord tumors and metastatic nervous system tumors and has expertise in diagnosing and treating neurologic complications of cancer, including immunotherapy-related adverse events.
Posted by
UPI News

Study links articulation, gender to vocal attractiveness

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Some voices sound better than others, but a study published Tuesday suggests the relationships between vocal qualities and the perception of listeners are gender dependent. For the study, scientists at the University of California, Irvine and the University of Utah recorded 42 individuals reading sentences. A...
MilitaryMedicalXpress

New research identifies risk factors for suicide attempt among soldiers

New research in the American Journal of Psychiatry identifies factors that may help assess suicide risk in soldiers. According to the study, Predictors of Suicide Attempt Within 30 Days After First Medically Documented Suicidal Ideation in U.S. Army Soldiers, suicide risk was highest within 30 days after ideation diagnosis and was more likely among women and combat medics.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Endometriosis: gene identified which could be potential treatment target – new study

Up to 10% of women experience endometriosis worldwide. The condition is chronic, extremely painful, and can result in infertility. Endometriosis happens when tissue similar to the lining of the womb (the endometrium) grows outside of the womb, in the abdominal cavity and sometimes on the ovaries and the fallopian tubes. These tissues respond to the hormonal signals of the menstrual cycle just like the endometrium does, which can cause severe pelvic or period pain.
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Mayo Clinic RPM Model Improves Outcomes For Acute COVID-19 Treatment

The midwestern health system expanded its multi-state RPM program during the pandemic to treat infected patients at home, employing a strategy that many healthcare organizations have been using to reduce hospital congestion and give patients a chance to recover at home instead of in a hospital ward. The original program...
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers identify factors that turn normal cells into liver cancer cells

Researchers at the University of Helsinki could show for the first time that normal human fibroblast cells can be converted to specific cancer cells using only factors that are commonly detected in actual human patients. Previous studies have achieved this only by using powerful viral factors that are not common in human cancers.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy