Tropical diseases course now open for registration
The Nebraska Tropical Medicine Course, hosted by UNMC Center for Continuing Education, is now open for registration. The course includes a variety of presentations intended for tropical medicine and global health professionals who work with patients who are persistently at-risk or those with episodic risk of contracting tropical diseases. It is geared toward physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals who care for patients in or from the tropics or who might experience a health risk traditionally associated with the tropics.www.unmc.edu
