Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

I was just letting him know they ain't 6-6

By FredArbiter Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

IMHO - Key is actually the best UVA defender this century.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Ctb#Uva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
MLBsportswar.com

Just don’t compare them. Let Ohtani be great on his own

I don't know if I agree, who else can the two be compared to? -- HburgCav 08/25/2021 07:35AM. ESPN morphs between "entertainment network" and "sports journalism power" -- Bourbon Bowl 08/24/2021 1:13PM. It's working - look at the free pub and clicks it is generating ever here! ** -- Longlost...
Sportssportswar.com

I have $200 on the Hoos winning more than 6---6 is a push

If you havent put in your preseason UVA predictions please do so -- hooman#1 09/03/2021 10:34AM. 7-5: Losses to scUM, ND, BYU, Pitt, and VT. Please don't lose to the -- techcutter 09/03/2021 12:52PM. 6-6. Win that we shouldn't = Heels. Lose that we shouldn't = Illinois. ** -- fishbowlwahoo...
College Sportssportswar.com

They don't list game by game predictions but at 6-6, 4-4 I assume they're

Predicting losses to UNC, WVU, ND, Miami, and two of BC/GT/Pitt/UVA with wins against Mid Tenn St, Richmond, Syracuse, Duke, and two of BC/GT/Pitt/UVA. Seems a little pessimistic to me but not overly so. I'd say 7-5 is more likely as I think we are more likely to win one of UNC/WVU/ND/Miami or the 4 grouped together than we are to lose to one of the predicted wins.
NFLsportswar.com

Tech Talk Live Notes: Justin Fuente on the North Carolina Win and MTSU

I think there was a lot of pent up exuberance from a year away and you could tell in pregame warm-ups when we were announcing the starting lineups. People were just going bananas. There was definitely a buzz and a sense of energy in the air and when you’ve gone a year without hearing that or feeling that, the first time you get a little bit of it, it gives you that feeling in the pit of your stomach. It was a pretty unique and cool experience but I’ve never seen a group of people that were as energized, as into the game from the beginning all the way to the end, as our fans were Friday night. Usually, you come out at halftime and you look up and the corners are empty, people are getting hot dogs and beer or whatever, but we started the second half and everybody was there and ready to rock and roll. It was a pretty special night.
Sportssportswar.com

They won't really be used this year as a qb hopefully

Clearly Bronco recruits athletic guys in the 6'2"-6'3" 220ish mold and plans to use them all over the field until they are ready to be qb. I'm fine with that, we need that level of ability to win, no matter where it comes from.
NFLsportswar.com

Call me crazy, but I want our QB to be able to thread the needle

With passing, touch, arm strength, long ball, throw w/ velocity to the opposite hash etc.. Until we see that from our QB (Besides Armstrong who actually can by the way), I'll get excited. I'm thrilled that they are good runners. Passing is where's it at for me. [Post edited by...
College Sportstigernet.com

Sounds like Kirby knowingly played COVID positive players...

You're telling me he just learned about this today?! Not buying it. Something is rotten in Athens. Dabo need to complain publicly....don't care if he's called a sore loser. No. 5 Georgia may be coming off a huge season-opening win over No. 3 Clemson, but Kirby Smart isn’t celebrating much. With a new outbreak of COVID-19 working through his program, the Bulldogs coach said Monday that he is more worried now than at any other point during the pandemic. “I’ll be honest with you guys, I’m as concerned as I’ve ever been because we have three or four guys out,” Smart said, via the Athens Banner-Herald. Smart said his...
Footballsportswar.com

Armstead and Starling have a different speed burst for sure.

Armstead and Starling have a different speed burst for sure. ** -- Kris. Clearly athletic but can they throw? In the end their accuracy will -- 141lile 09/07/2021 12:15PM. Hence, why Bronco/Anae want to get these guys snaps in select special… -- Mikeysurf 09/07/2021 11:58AM. Armstead has a cannon with...
Footballsportswar.com

Cov was in my class. He has not changed

Yea they admitted that was a typo after hearing my podcast lol ** -- Ahmad. Here was his response to using multiple runners with the football -- Ahmad. You bring a perspective that's very valuable, because you played the game -- Mo Better Hoos 09/07/2021 12:26PM. Cov gets me jacked...
Sportssportswar.com

True. I just don’t see the ramping up

I see an outlier with a generational (by our standards) playmaker with mediocrity surrounding it. And maybe that’s okay. It could be worse. But I just don’t see anything in this staff and schemes and the talent level we bring in to suggest that we will rise above mediocrity on a consistent basis.
NFLsportswar.com

Yeah watching the ole miss qb do that was much more impressive than the

I honestly couldn't believe Armstead's speed and acceleration, -- hooincarolina 09/07/2021 2:39PM. Armstead and Starling have a different speed burst for sure. ** -- Kris. Wicks is athletic. Did you see the catch on the pass 2 yards behind him? -- HooWorldOrder 09/07/2021 1:19PM. Yep. @Ahmad raved about his 1-2,...
Basketballsportswar.com

Is Abmas from Oral Roberts really a top 15 player? I know that they had

I think Armaan Franklin will outrank Kihei and Gardner by season's end. ** -- zh00s 09/07/2021 2:45PM. I expect Gardner to be the main piece, but Franklin feels like a potential -- ThatDadgumBiscuit 09/07/2021 4:45PM. He keeps that shooting up and I think you’re right there ** -- DownTownHoo 09/07/2021...
Footballsportswar.com

It coincided with fewer rushes for Armstrong

And Woolfolk didn't get on the field. Frankly I didn't think QB was Rodriguez's best position so really it's just risking Armstead. In general you don't want your backup to get hit a lot, no. I'm thinking he gets fewer snaps against FBS opposition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy