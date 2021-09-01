Flood Advisory issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Citrus .Tropical moisture streaming over the area will continue to bring rain across the area into the afternoon. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Levy County in northern Florida Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1109 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Inverness, Beverly Hills, Homosassa Springs, Crystal River Airport, Black Diamond, Homosassa, Inverness Highlands North, Williston Highlands, Inverness Highlands South, Inverness Airport, Hernando, Sugarmill Woods, Inglis, Crystal Manor, Citronelle, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs, Crystal Oaks, Lebanon and Brent Wood. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.