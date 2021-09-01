Beware: Flash Flood Watch in Effect this Afternoon in Berkshire County…

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR HURON COUNTY At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinde, or near Bad Axe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Port Hope around 400 PM EDT. Harbor Beach around 405 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Redman, Parisville, Huron City, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Rapson, Grindstone City, Bay Port, Pinnebog and Ruth. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph are located across southern Saginaw Bay and will move inland into Huron County around 4PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH