Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkshire County, MA

Beware: Flash Flood Watch in Effect this Afternoon in Berkshire County…

By Scott
Posted by 
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Berkshire County. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect beginning this afternoon at 2pm until 2pm tomorrow. The Berkshires and throughout New England will be feeling the after effects of Hurricane Ida that battered Louisiana. Heavy rain is expected...

live959.com

Comments / 0

Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Berkshire County, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Labor Day#Berkshires#The Flash Flood Watch#Northeast#Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
San Saba County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen just south of San Saba. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Saba, Richland Springs, Algerita, Cherokee, Sloan, Chappel, Skeeterville, Harkeyville, Spring Creek, Locker and Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentwglr.com

Storm includes large hail, powerful wind, heavy rain

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (AP) — Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind and large hail to eastern Wisconsin. Hail up to the size of a baseball fell in parts of Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties Tuesday morning. In Door County, trees and power lines were knocked down and Highway 42 was...
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Las Marias by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:41:00 Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; Las Marias The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 253 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Pine County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Pine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and southern Burnett Counties through 330 AM CDT At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grantsburg and Branstad around 305 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Siren, Webster and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Orange and Rockland. * From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms across the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR HURON COUNTY At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinde, or near Bad Axe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Port Hope around 400 PM EDT. Harbor Beach around 405 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Redman, Parisville, Huron City, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Rapson, Grindstone City, Bay Port, Pinnebog and Ruth. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph are located across southern Saginaw Bay and will move inland into Huron County around 4PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Huron County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR HURON COUNTY At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinde, or near Bad Axe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Port Hope around 400 PM EDT. Harbor Beach around 405 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Redman, Parisville, Huron City, White Rock, Ivanhoe, Rapson, Grindstone City, Bay Port, Pinnebog and Ruth. Additional strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph are located across southern Saginaw Bay and will move inland into Huron County around 4PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hemphill County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canadian, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Canadian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy