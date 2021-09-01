No student ‘vaccine mandate’ for Bayonne’s school district

Bayonne has lost 130 residents to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic as of Sept. 2, according to Suzanne Cavanaugh, Registered Nurse at the Bayonne Health Department. “Some of us have been blessed enough not to have been directly affected by COVID-19, but some of us were not that fortunate,” Cavanaugh said during the weekly COVID-19 video update. “One hundred and thirty mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, neighbors and dear friends. These are not just numbers to us in City Hall, we take it personally… We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to all who have had to go through the heartbreak of losing a loved one to this insidious various.”