Bayonne, NJ

No student ‘vaccine mandate’ for Bayonne’s school district

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 6 days ago
Superintendent of Schools John Niesz answered parents' questions about the return plan at the August meeting of the Bayonne Board of Education. The Bayonne School District will not mandate its students get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Superintendent of Schools John Niesz. In August, the Hoboken Public School District announced that it would require eligible students to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

