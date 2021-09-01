$4 million Doge NFT is selling for $1 per fractionalized piece

PleasrDAO has fractionalized the official Doge NFT, which previously sold for $4 million. Dogecoin fans can now purchase the NFT in the form of tokens for less than a dollar. The official “Doge NFT,” which was bought for $4 million can now be owned as a fractionalized token for less than $1, according to a report on Wednesday by CNBC. This provides Dogecoin fans the opportunity to purchase a piece of the official Dogecoin meme NFT, without having to spend millions of dollars.