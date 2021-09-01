Cancel
Brogdon was ranked no. 73 in 2011

By Mo Better Hoos
 6 days ago

Latest ESPN top 100 for 2022 out: Traudt #45, McKneeley #72, Bond #74 -- zh00s 09/01/2021 10:50AM. They are in the range of Guy, Jerome, and Hunter. There are 5 stars ... -- Blah 09/01/2021 11:53AM. If you remove the word rankings from your last sentence, it's also accurate --...

I think Brogdon’s the only viable answer because of point guard skills.

I think either Hunter or Harris would get abused trying to bring the ball up. The NIT year showed Harris, while great, is not a point guard. Hunter was great from the top of the key, but he wasn’t really a primary ball handler. Brogdon would struggle more with guarding bigs, but would abuse the perimeter on defense. I’d think we could run some post doubles and effectively recover.
I think 5 Brogdons and 5 Deandres could both do it

And head to head, I would favor team Brogdon over team Hunter. The Malcoms’ guard talents would overcome the Deandres’ size and athletic advantages (and I would use my super cloning to remove any genetic impacts that contributed to Malcolm’s previous NCAA challenges).
Is Abmas from Oral Roberts really a top 15 player? I know that they had

I think Armaan Franklin will outrank Kihei and Gardner by season's end. ** -- zh00s 09/07/2021 2:45PM. I expect Gardner to be the main piece, but Franklin feels like a potential -- ThatDadgumBiscuit 09/07/2021 4:45PM. He keeps that shooting up and I think you’re right there ** -- DownTownHoo 09/07/2021...
Agree completely

Well it takes some time. I don’t know who the people are behind that side, -- 111Balz 09/07/2021 8:53PM. Agreed. For various reasons, the talent is a bit down around the conference ** -- Haney 09/07/2021 8:31PM. I think Armaan Franklin will outrank Kihei and Gardner by season's end. **...
It's on the ACC Network instead of some BS RSN, so I'm not complaining.

Because ‘television controls everything’. Borrowed from the late great -- 85atlanta-hoo 09/07/2021 4:23PM. It's on the ACC Network instead of some BS RSN, so I'm not complaining. ** -- Maupin233 09/07/2021 4:08PM. 4th-tier ACCN crew may not make you forget Verne Lundquist & Gary Danielson ** -- zeropointzero 09/07/2021 4:31PM.
Could not agree with you any more

I got home looking forward to a good game, with a UVA team that is much improved over last year's disappointing crew. And I did, for about 30 minutes or so: a fast-pasted game with two teams going at it. But after the red card, I should have turned off the TV, just a boring series of attacks by UMd.
This was my first year. The Wake game you reference was a horrible

Experience. We were both in the Bottom 10 rankings at the time and they beat us 63-10, I believe. The only game we won that season was VMI - 22-21, if I recall (I had to consume a fair amount of Virginia Gentleman during games so some details are hazy to this day...). But this is the story I have always heard as well.
Sad how few ACC players are on it

Well it takes some time. I don’t know who the people are behind that side, -- 111Balz 09/07/2021 8:53PM. Agreed. For various reasons, the talent is a bit down around the conference ** -- Haney 09/07/2021 8:31PM. I think Armaan Franklin will outrank Kihei and Gardner by season's end. **...
