Georgia reports nearly 7,000 additional virus cases

VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.

The state has reported 1,091,007 cases, an increase of 6,782 cases since Monday, according to the GDPH.

The GDPH has recorded 19,680 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,060 probable deaths. The state has reported 312,575 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 73,300 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,044 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population on Aug. 31 — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.7 million, according to the GDPH.

About 5.31 million have had at least one shot and 4.52 million are fully vaccinated.