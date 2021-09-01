Cancel
Battlefield 2042 Beta? EA Trolls Fans With A Meme On Twitter

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battlefield Twitter account is having some fun with its fans today, posting a meme about the forthcoming Battlefield 2042 beta and trolling fans in the process. Using the American Chopper meme template, the tweet calls out the fact that it's now September so the beta should be announced and detailed soon based on EA's previous announcements. September has 30 days, so today might just be the first disappointing day of many over when the beta may begin, however, says the joke/meme. Looking at the mentions and replies to the tweet, the joke really did its job of riling up the community.

