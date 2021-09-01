Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce Opens Enrollment for ‘Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp’ Program Fall 2021

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced Sept. 1 the opening of enrollment for the Fall 2021 Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Program. The program is a six-week program geared towards individuals interested in starting or growing a small business. The program will cover everything from legal, finance, accounting, marketing and all other essential components associated with starting and running a successful small business. The program’s Fall 2021 sessions are sponsored by the BancorpSouth Foundation through a grant it made to the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation. At the end of the program, entrepreneurs will be encouraged to finalize their business plans and submit it to a committee for review and ranking.