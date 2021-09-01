E4H Environments for Health Architecture announces the acquisition of Utah-based Dixon + Associates

Salt Lake City — E4H Environments for Health Architecture, the nation’s largest architectural design and planning firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and the health science + technology industries, has announced the acquisition of Dixon + Associates. Based in Salt Lake City, Dixon + Associates is a niche architectural design firm focused on the healthcare and medical design industry. “We are extremely excited about expanding our physical footprint and enhancing our services to the Western United States in partnership with the talented Dixon + Associates design firm,” remarked Jim Johnson, E4H Managing Partner, “the addition of Dixon is integral to our strategies of geographic growth and continuous cultivation of our dedicated expertise.”