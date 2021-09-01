Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

E4H Environments for Health Architecture announces the acquisition of Utah-based Dixon + Associates

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Salt Lake City — E4H Environments for Health Architecture, the nation’s largest architectural design and planning firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and the health science + technology industries, has announced the acquisition of Dixon + Associates. Based in Salt Lake City, Dixon + Associates is a niche architectural design firm focused on the healthcare and medical design industry. “We are extremely excited about expanding our physical footprint and enhancing our services to the Western United States in partnership with the talented Dixon + Associates design firm,” remarked Jim Johnson, E4H Managing Partner, “the addition of Dixon is integral to our strategies of geographic growth and continuous cultivation of our dedicated expertise.”

www.utahbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Business
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Dixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Centers#Mental Health#Health Research#E4h Managing Partner#Dixon Associates#Sf#Hca#Steward Health#Mountain Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy