Hours-of-Service Exemption for Livestock Haulers Extended
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced Tuesday they’ve extended the exemption from hours-of-service (HOS) requirements for livestock haulers. This extension comes after consistent advocacy by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), who says livestock haulers continue to need the flexibility for the well-being of livestock during hauls, and to keep grocery stores stocked with beef during the continued disruption of COVID-19.southeastagnet.com
