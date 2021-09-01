Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10-Year-Old Peter Rosalita Earns Standing Ovation On ‘America’s Got Talent’ For Badfinger, Mariah Carey Cover

By Joe Vitagliano
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188uTV_0bjS9EWv00

When Peter Rosalita stepped onto the stage for America’s Got Talent semi-finals on Tuesday night (Aug. 31), the world got to see just how competent of a performer the 10-year-old Filipino singer is.

Things started off a little rocky—technical issues led to Rosalita missing his cue. “Hello?” he calmly said, turning back to speak to the off-stage crew. “Can we repeat please?” As the crowd started to cheer him on, he turned, flashed an endearing smile, and said “Sorry guys!”

Restarting the piano intro, Rosalita caught the cue the second time around and dove into a stirring rendition of “Without You,” the impassioned ballad originally written and performed by Badfinger. The version Rosalita sang was based on the Mariah Carey version, which went No. 1 on the U.K. charts and No. 3 on the Billboard charts in 1994.

With truly impressive tone, dynamics, and vocal control—resulting in an amazing ability to convey the song’s emotion—Rosalita’s performance was nothing short of phenomenal. The way he can belt high notes with the perfect amount of vibrato, and killer intonation to boot is a skill that most singers never master… much less when they’re not even a teenager yet. The America’s Got Talent audience and judges rightfully awarded Rosalita a standing ovation.

“The fact that you knew you missed the intro, you took control on a live show and went, ‘You know what, let’s start again’—I’m thinking, ‘Good for you!’” Simon Cowell said, in a rare statement of genuine admiration. “Then you delivered that amazing vocal.”

A Filipino citizen who was born and raised in Abu Dhabi (the capital city of the United Arab Emirates), Rosalita got his start competing in local talent contests. Eventually, after taking notice of how he obsessively watched America’s Got Talent tapes, his parents sent him with his aunt to America to audition for the show. Now, he’s right on track to make it to the finals.

Peter Rosalita’s performance of “Without You” earned him a standing ovation at the AGT semifinals—listen to the original Badfinger and Mariah Carey versions of the song below:

Comments / 6

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

692
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#Filipino#Agt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

Who’s performing tonight on ‘America’s Got Talent’? August 31 acts include Jimmie Herrod, World Taekwondo …

Who’s performing tonight (August 31) on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16? Two memorable Golden Buzzers numbers among the first group of “AGT” semifinalists who will take the live stage at the Dolby Theatre: powerhouse singer Jimmie Herrod (pushed by Sofia Vergara) and martial arts group World Taekwondo Demo. Team (pushed by Terry Crews). The two-hour live performance episode begins Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. on NBC. SEEEverything you need to know about season 16 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Jimmie earned his Golden Buzzer in the auditions with a performance of “Tomorrow” from “Annie” (despite Simon Cowell warning him it was his least...
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

10-year-old Peter Rosalita (‘America’s Got Talent’) takes on Whitney Houston in live show — what advice does Simon Cowell give him? [WATCH]

Peter Rosalita, quite possibly the most talented 10-year-old singer in the country, returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage during the August 10 live episode and once again wowed the judges. This time around, the crooning kid took on the Whitney Houston classic “I Have Nothing” live from the Dolby Theatre — no pressure, right? Judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum had nothing but raves for Peter, while Simon Cowell had some sound advice. He urged the youngster to pick a more age appropriate song next time that didn’t sound like his mother had chosen it. Watch the...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.
CelebritiesPopculture

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Gets Emotional Speaking to Singer Nightbirde About Her Cancer Battle

Simon Cowell couldn't hold back his emotions as singer Nightbirde returned to America's Got Talent Wednesday to share her appreciation towards the fans and judges after having to drop out of the competition earlier this month to focus on her health amid her ongoing cancer battle. The inspiring singer, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, touched Cowell during her original Season 16 audition, earning his Golden Buzzer, and it was clear the judge still was behind her 100%.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sofia Vergara highlights terrifying moment on AGT in new picture

Sofia Vergara has had the time of her life as a judge on the recent season of America's Got Talent, as she's shown with her social media posts. However, her newest snap showcased a moment of genuine terror for the star as she wondered what would happen next and how she would fare.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

How America's Got Talent's Teen Aerialist Aidan Bryant Performs Dangerous Acts Without A Safety Net

America's Got Talent is officially heading into the semi-finals of Season 16 after three weeks of quarterfinals to narrow down the remaining pool of competitors in the running for the $1 million and Las Vegas stage show. One of the most notable performers who still has a shot at the top prize is 16-year-old Aidan Bryant, a self-trained aerialist whose acrobatic acts in AGT without a net so far have been just as dangerous as they look. The star explained how he prepares, and that's not all.
TV Showstalentrecap.com

Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ Desperately Needs to Bring Back Judge Cuts

For two consecutive weeks, the America’s Got Talent live shows have been a serious disappointment. Even though the first week was not the best, it still was a step above the live acts we have seen recently. A majority of the acts have crumbled on the stage in front of live audiences. Is the absence of Judge Cuts to blame for the underwhelming live shows?
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

‘America’s Got Talent’: Storm Large wins ‘Wildcard’ vote, but her performance underwhelms judges

On Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” episode, viewers found out early that Portland-based singer Storm Large had won the “Wildcard” vote. That meant she prevailed over four other acts who performed on “AGT: America’s Wildcard,” a special that streamed on Peacock earlier this month. Clearly, fans liked Large enough to go to Twitter and vote for her to claim a spot on the live “America’s Got Talent” quarterfinals shows.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde replaced by wildcard singer Storm Large

On August 2, “America’s Got Talent” fans were saddened to learn that Nightbirde, Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer and one of the front-runners to win Season 16, had to withdraw from the competition because of her battle with cancer. “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” she wrote at the time. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season.” Since the “AGT” producers had already planned on Nightbirde taking up one of the Top...
TV ShowsPopculture

'America's Got Talent' Fan-Favorite Gets Eliminated in Shocking Semifinals Show

America's Got Talent continued to surprise both the audience and the judges Wednesday night after the results from the first night of the semifinals round put three fan-favorite acts in danger and sent one packing. After 11 semifinalist acts hit the Dolby Theater stage Tuesday to perform for America's vote, they returned Wednesday to learn which five would secure their place in the finals and which six would be leaving empty-handed.
CelebritiesEW.com

10-year-old AGT singer stumbles on Mariah Carey's 'Without You,' and makes a miraculous recovery

Performing in America's biggest talent competition would make anyone nervous, but 10-year-old Peter Rosalita proved that he's not one to feel intimidated. Opening the performances during Tuesday night's semi-finals of NBC's America's Got Talent, Rosalita took to the stage to perform a version of Mariah Carey's "Without You" — but when the music started, there was a slight hiccup. Rosalita seemed to not be able to hear the opening chords thanks to the crowd noise. Instead of getting flustered, however, the young singer calmly asked for a restart: "Hello? Wait, can you repeat please?"
CelebritiesIndependent

'AGT' results show: Simon Cowell fights tears during Nightbirde's emotional return

"America's Got Talent" contestants laid it all on the line Tuesday to advance to the semifinals, but one Golden Buzzer winner didn't have the chance to. "It was a great show (last night) but there was somebody missing – Nightbirde," Terry Crews said during Wednesday's live results show, referring to Ohio singer Jane Marczewski, who previously shared she has a "2% chance of survival" with "some cancer in my lungs, spine and liver."
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Blind Autistic Singer Shocks ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges With Golden Buzzer Performance

22-year-old singer Kodi Lee captivated not only the heart of NBC's 'America's Got Talent' judges and mine, but the millions of Americans watching the show in the comfort of their homes. Lee is a singer and a pianist who was born blind and has autism. Along with his mother's assistance, both went on stage, guided with his cane while walking arm in arm. After introducing himself, Lee cheerfully told the judges he was going to sing a song on the piano for them, spreading out his energy across the audience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy