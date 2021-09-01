Waunakee Coming Events

After more than a year of not meeting, the Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will resume its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for September is “Pizza Party” in celebration of resuming the monthly events. Refreshments, including pizza, will be provided. Masks are required.Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.