Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee Coming Events

By Roberta Baumann
hngnews.com
 6 days ago

After more than a year of not meeting, the Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will resume its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for September is “Pizza Party” in celebration of resuming the monthly events. Refreshments, including pizza, will be provided. Masks are required.Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, WI
City
Columbus, WI
Waunakee, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waunakee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Waunakee Coming Events#Waunakee Memory Caf#Pizza Party#Swim Team Youth#Fort Atkinson High School#The Whs Commons#American Legion Post 360#The American Legion#Neil S Village Liquor#Pancakes Planes#Airplane#Punt Pass Kick#Lrb 608 Rrb 320 0721
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy