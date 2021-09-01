Butler City officer to be released from hospital after stabbing; cards of support being accepted

BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler City police officer who was stabbed by a man who he then shot and killed will be released from a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday, police said.

Officer Michael Sulerud has been hospitalized since he was stabbed on Aug. 24 along West Jefferson Street after police were called for a man “acting erratically and jumping in and out of oncoming traffic.”

During a struggle with the man, Sulerud was stabbed multiple times, police said. Sulerud then shot the man, who died.

Sulerud, a 27-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran who has been with the department for three years, was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Officer Michael Sulerud - WPXI Officer Michael Sulerud, the Butler City officer who was stabbed by a man he then fatally shot remains hospitalized in critical condition. (Butler City Police )

Upon his release from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, Butler City police will welcome him outside of Cranberry Township’s municipal building, joined by members of several Butler County law enforcement agencies, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

The following statement was released by Sulerud’s family and the Butler City Police Department:

“The family and the Butler City Police would like to thank the nurses, doctors and surgeons at UPMC for their unbelievable care. We are truly thankful for their service as well as the UPMC police department, security staff and all the other employees who made us feel welcome over the past 10 days. The family thanks the community for all the support they received and ask that people continue to respect their privacy as Officer Sulerud continues to heal.”

Cards and letters of support for Sulerud can be sent to:

Butler City Police Department

c/o Officer Sulerud

200 West New Castle Road

Butler, PA 16001

A GoFundMe (CLICK HERE) was previously set up to help with Sulerud’s medical expenses.

©2021 Cox Media Group