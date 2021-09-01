CCSO collecting items for Ida victims
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to provide items for those in need along the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Ida. According to the CCSO, items of need would include tarps, gas cans with gas, cases of water, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, zip ties, ear plugs, gallons of water, chainsaws, oil, safety glasses, generators, power cords, work gloves, chainsaw gas, MRE’s, non perishable food, granola bars, hand sanitizer, deodorant, first aide kits, feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, eye wash, hand soap, laundry detergent, batteries, flashlights, medicated powder, baby powder, baby wipes, formula, and diapers.www.andalusiastarnews.com
