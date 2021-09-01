Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Renaissance Forever: Harlem's Fashion Row Announces 14th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards

austinnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHybrid In-Person & Virtual Event to Open New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 in Partnership with Banana Republic & Stitch Fix. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) announced today that the highly anticipated 14th annual Fashion Show & Style Awards will open New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 with a unique hybrid in-person and virtual experience, in partnership with Banana Republic and Stitch Fix.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liya Kebede
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Designers#Renaissance#Hfr#Balmain Valentino#Saks Fifth Avenue#Harlem#Bananarepublic Com#Tier Inc#Women S Design#Gm#Stitch Fix Women#Equality Belonging At#African American#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Gucci Dress & Gold Sandals at ‘The Lost Daughter’ Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson turned heads in a sparkling, fringed crystal-embellished Gucci dress for the “The Lost Daughter” premiere red carpet yesterday at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The star-studded event certainly wasn’t short of head-turning looks, but it’s safe to say that Johnson was one of the brightest stars on the carpet that night. To complement this couture piece, Johnson paired her outfit with gold sandals. A stylish choice that added a sleek element without drawing away attention from the dress itself. Johnson is certainly no stranger to wearing sheer, classy outfits on and off the red carpet. The actress can often be...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Bella Hadid & Dua Lipa Are Fully On Board With The Swiss Cheese-Inspired Look

No trend has had a stronger grip on fashion as of late than cutouts. Many fashion lovers will point to the midriff-flossing designs from 2020 for kickstarting this playful, revealing detail. From there, you may recall the succeeding adaptation of the style, string cutouts, which ushered in a new phase of the trend that transcended beyond flossy strands encasing your torso. Now, you’ll find the look via hip slits (Megan Fox’s Jacqemus skirt is an excellent representation of the design), and, as Bella Hadid’s blue cutout bodysuit demonstrates, graphic lines of teardrop-shaped keyholes. Or, if you’re a charcuterie board connoisseur, the look might conjure up images of Swiss cheese.
Beauty & FashionAceShowbiz

Kendall Jenner Announced as Creative Director of Fashion Label

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been named a creative director for fashion brand FWRD which takes inspirations from her style for new collection. AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner has landed a new job as the creative director of FWRD. The 25-year-old supermodel - whose edit is available to...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
New York City, NYNew York Post

New York Fashion Week is back in person — masked and vaxxed

Fashionistas will be strutting all over the Big Apple this week for the first time in 18 months. New York Fashion Week shows will take over Battery Park, the Rainbow Room, the streets of Soho and the Brooklyn Navy Yard among dozens of other venues drawing their usual coterie of influencers, leggy models, celebrities, and media.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Gold’s Gym Celebrates Legacy With New Grand Collection Line

With the freshly unveiled Grand Collection, Gold’s Gym is stepping into the lifestyle sector, complete with an aesthetic that’s at once referencing the brand’s own legacy and the continued influence of Venice, California. The exclusive cut-and-sew collection is comprises of a limited run of nine different styles across hoodies, t-shirts,...
Dingmans Ferry, PApikecountycourier.com

Phoenix Fashion Show returns to Dingmans Ferry

More than one hundred people attended the recent fashion show at the Phoenix Store in Dingmans Ferry. The event, which was organized by owner Doug Cosh, featured local models of all ages and sizes. Wendy Stuart Kaplan helped choose the numerous models and their outfits, herself modeling several evening gowns, both new and vintage.
TV & Videostatler.com

Gossip Girl’s costume designer on the show’s Insta-savvy fashion evolution

Pulses quickened on discovery that Eric Daman, from the OG Gossip Girl, would be behind the costumes in the 2021 reboot. He’s the visionary that took the hairband stratospheric and helped entrench Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf in eternal fashion consciousness. But what does he have in store this time round? There’s a more youthful cast, gripped by their Instagram rather than a blog, and they’ve got a fresh new look, as Daman explains below...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Billionaire Girls Club Taps Artist COVL for "These Dreams" Collection

Billionaire Girls Club has joined forces with multidisciplinary artist and visual storyteller D’ana Nunez, aka COVL. Dubbed “These Dreams,” the capsule features the brand’s logos and graphics reimagined through the lens of COVL. The garments are dressed in the artist’s signature surreal flower design and fun bubble-style artwork. Customers can shop from an array of silhouettes such as a coaches jacket, matching hoodie and sweatshort set, one crewneck and two T-shirts. One standout design in the line is the hoodie, which is printed with COVL’s key mantra: “Cuando puedas cuanto seas” (“When you can, when you are ready and able – take up space in this world” in English).
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Séfr Goes on a Journey for SS22 Collection "Ommi"

Luxury minimalist Swedish menswear brand Séfr is back for Spring/Summer 2022 with its “Ommi” collection. Inspired by the text of the poet Mahmoud Darwish (and composition by Lebanese musician Marcel Khalife), “Ommi,” or mother, is all about the inevitable journey life takes. With this in mind, the poem speaks on how “that there is no bread nor coffee that tastes as good as the one his mother makes,” and overall it is about reflecting on how we are born, we learn, and we make something for ourselves.
Charlotte, NCscoopcharlotte.com

Charlotte Style: Six Local Realtors Model Fabulous Fall Fashions for Scoop

Fall is in full swing at Paul Simon Women, and it’s some of our favorite fashion in town for transitioning to autumn colors and style. PSW has curated a collection of beautiful dresses crafted in lightweight fabrics very wearable in our QC September and October temps, and they’re flying out the door almost as soon as they’re unboxed.
ApparelEssence

A+ Style: 7 Fashion Trends To Try As You Head Back To School

Make the hallways your runway. What’s better than shopping for school supplies? Shopping for new clothes, of course. After a year of Zooming while learning from home, we’re sure you’re ready to trade in basic tees and pajamas pants for a fresh look. The question is though, with a new reality and all new year, are you matching the energy with an all new you? Whether you’re obsessed with style like Zoey Johnson from Grown-ish or more on the chill vibe like Gossip Girl’s Zoya Jane, we’ve rounded up the hottest selects to help you bring main character energy. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Wildey Theatre celebrates local style with 'The Art of Fashion'

EDWARDSVILLE — If you’re looking for some fashion tips or if you just enjoy a fashion show, the Wildey Theatre is the place to be this Saturday night. The Wildey will host the eighth annual “The Art of Fashion” at 7 p.m. after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Designers & Collectionstucsonpost.com

INIFD Kothrud launches Phygital fashion show

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Aligned to its creative tradition, the International Institute of Fashion Design Kothrud, proudly presents India's first Phygital Fashion Show for its fashion design students. It is the first of its kind event organized by any design institute in India. The new-age format of...
Designers & CollectionsElle

Latinx Designers Are Revolutionizing American Fashion

This feature was created in partnership with the CFDA. How do you speak about a pan-Latin community of fashion designers that spans continents and cultures, from Latin America to the United States? With an awareness of nuance—and an overwhelming sense of joy, pride, and celebration of journeys hard won. Pioneers...
Marshfield, WIonfocus.news

Tickets Available for Rae Baxter’s Fashion Show

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) -Join Rae Baxter’s Fashions on Saturday, October 9 for the return of their Fall Fashion Show at Nutz Deep II. “We will once again be celebrating fall fashion with our popular Bloody Mary Bar and Appetizer Buffet starting at 11:00am,” said owner Carol Knauf. “The event continues at noon with our style show, followed by a shopping experience from 1pm-5pm.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
DFW Community News

MySweetOpportunity: 2022 Saint Valentine’s Day Fashion Show And Luncheon

According to 2022 Saint Valentine’s Day Fashion Show and Luncheon Chair Lisa Loy Laughlin,. “I hope the community will join me for 38th annual Saint Valentine’s Day Fashion Show and Luncheon on Monday, February 7, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Proceeds from the event will help raise awareness and funds for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of North Texas’ mission of finding cures for cancer and help improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
Skin CareArkansas Online

A Head For Style: Cosmetologist becomes NWA fashion influencer

It was a fall day in 2019, and Shakayla "Shae" Canaday had just finished doing all the hair and makeup for a bridal reveal. The suspense set in as she wondered if the bride would be satisfied with her work. "That year, I was deciding whether I wanted to walk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy