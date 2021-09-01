Renaissance Forever: Harlem's Fashion Row Announces 14th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards

Make the hallways your runway. What’s better than shopping for school supplies? Shopping for new clothes, of course. After a year of Zooming while learning from home, we’re sure you’re ready to trade in basic tees and pajamas pants for a fresh look. The question is though, with a new reality and all new year, are you matching the energy with an all new you? Whether you’re obsessed with style like Zoey Johnson from Grown-ish or more on the chill vibe like Gossip Girl’s Zoya Jane, we’ve rounded up the hottest selects to help you bring main character energy. Keep scrolling to check them out.