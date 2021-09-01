Renaissance Forever: Harlem's Fashion Row Announces 14th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards
Hybrid In-Person & Virtual Event to Open New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 in Partnership with Banana Republic & Stitch Fix. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) announced today that the highly anticipated 14th annual Fashion Show & Style Awards will open New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 with a unique hybrid in-person and virtual experience, in partnership with Banana Republic and Stitch Fix.www.austinnews.net
