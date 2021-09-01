Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, KS

Inside JCPRD: Santa Fe Trail Bicentennial

By Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor
shawneemissionpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis September is the 200th anniversary of the first organized wagon train down the Santa Fe Trail. The route between Independence, Mo. (and later Westport, Mo.) to Santa Fe, México (New Mexico, today) was a vital economic generator and captured the American imagination then as now. Between 1821 and the 1880s, several other trails – besides the Santa Fe, the Oregon, California, and Mormon Trails – all crisscrossed the county and led many thousands of people to what is now the wider American West. Johnson County’s proximity to the Missouri “jumping off” points meant this rich history played out across its landscape for more than a half century.

shawneemissionpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Colorado State
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
State
Oregon State
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Olathe, KS
City
Edgerton, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe Trail#Railroads#Economy#Jcprd#The Santa Fe#Mormon#Mexican#Dar#Americans#Old Settlers#The Sunflower School#Lanesfield School#The Gardner Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy