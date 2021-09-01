Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

ISLANDERS ANNOUNCE NEW MULTI-YEAR DEALS FOR BEAUVILLIER, CIZIKAS, PALMIERI, SOROKIN

markerzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe silence has finally broken in Long Island as the New York Islanders have announced on Wednesday that they have signed four players to multi-year deals. It has been long rumoured that Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello had already signed multiple players to new deals and there was plenty of speculation around the always tight-lipped executive, suggesting that he had been withholding the details from other NHL GM's so as to not tip his hand and reveal his amount of remaining cap space.

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Casey Cizikas
Person
Kyle Palmieri
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cizikas#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Islanders Sign Four, Zajac and Parise Deals Still Not Announced

The New York Islanders have announced new deals for Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas, Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin … all at the same time. The belief was that these deals were complete, but for some reason, the Islanders, led by Lou Lamoriello, had not made the extensions official. Two players who are still expected to be signed but have not been announced are Zach Parise and Travis Zajac.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Islanders re-sign forward Kyle Palmieri to four-year, $20M contract

Kyle Palmieri is staying put on Long Island. The New York Islanders announced Wednesday that they've signed the veteran forward to a multi-year contract. Per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the deal is worth $20 over four years with an annual average value of $5 million. Palmieri, an unrestricted free agent, was...
NHLcbslocal.com

Islanders Announce Multi-Year Agreements With 4 Key Players

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The veil of secrecy hanging over the New York Islanders‘ offseason has finally been lifted. On Wednesday, a little more than a month after free agency started, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced long-rumored agreements on multi-year contracts with four players — unrestricted free agent forwards Kyle Palmieri and Casey Cizikas, and key restricted free agents, forward Anthony Beauvillier and goalie Ilya Sorokin.
NHLSports Illustrated

Islanders Sign Four Players to Multi-Year Extensions

Lou Lamoriello must have put jet fuel in his coffee this morning. The New York Islanders kicked their day off with a bang on Wednesday, announcing multi-year extensions with each of Kyle Palmieri, Ilya Sorokin, Casey Cizikas, and Anthony Beauvilier before lunch could be served in a move that solidifies the team's roster ahead of next season.
NHLNHL

Long Island-Born Kyle Palmieri 'Thrilled' to Re-Sign with Islanders

Smithtown native Kyle Palmieri shares his excitement for re-signing with the Islanders. Long Island's own is here to stay. Born in Smithtown, but raised in New Jersey, Kyle Palmieri is 'thrilled' to continue his career with the New York Islanders, as his multi-year deal was announced by the team on Wednesday morning.
NHLNHL

Cizikas: 'I Want to Retire an Islander'

Casey Cizikas was emphatic about wanting to return to the New York Islanders after multi-year deal was announced on Wednesday. There's not a lot of subtlety when it comes to Casey Cizikas. If he's on the ice, it's 100% effort all time, crashing, banging and setting a franticly energetic pace....
NHLlighthousehockey.com

[Updated & Official] Beauvillier, Sorokin, Palmieri also have new deals

Note: After this post with the (unofficial) information on Anthony Beauvillier’s contract extension, the Islanders finally announced contract extensions (but not financial terms) with their own free agents Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Ilya Sorokin, with Palmieri and Cizikas speaking to media, the latter effusively about his desire to remain, retire and even “die” an Islander. So, consider all that before the below musings.
NHLnysportsday.com

Kyle Palmieri Feels Right At Home With The Islanders

It’s not often that a professional athlete has the opportunity to play in the same geographical area where he or she was born or grew up. But when you look at the NHL career of Kyle Palmieri, he’s been pretty lucky. He was born in Smithtown on Long Island and grew up in Montvale, New Jersey and now the former Devil is going to remain an Islander for four more years after his new contract extension was announced on Wednesday.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders sign RFA goalie Ilya Sorokin to three year deal

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 31: Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders looks on during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on January 31, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) We have signings to announce! After weeks of wondering and waiting,...
NHLYardbarker

Islanders’ 2021-22 Season Preview: Forward Line Projections

Did you blink? Because if you did, it’s already that time of year again. September means the 2021-22 NHL season is rapidly approaching, with training camp set to begin in the coming weeks and preseason hockey beginning Sept. 25. The New York Islanders are coming off back-to-back Conference Final appearances over the last two seasons. The expectations are high coming into 2021-22, despite a key piece or two departing in the offseason, but with plenty of returning faces and some new additions, the focus remains on the Stanley Cup. Let’s dive into the Islanders’ forward line projections for the 2021-22 season.
NHLSports Illustrated

The Latest Rumors on Eichel, Tarasenko and DeBrusk

All's quiet in the NHL rumor mill as we remain mire in the off-season dog days. Here's a look at recent speculation on three of this summer's notable trade candidates. In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens was asked about the rumors linking Eichel to the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Bob Murray hasn't spoken publicly about the Sabres star but he hasn't denied the speculation. Stephens felt any trade for Eichel could occur during the season after the 24-year-old center returns to action and proves he's healthy and in top form.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Islanders, Canadiens, Canucks, Devils, Bruins, Panthers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one of the names left off the New York Islanders list of recently signed players should be added in the next little bit. Meanwhile, one reporter believes Jesperi Kotkaniemi was looking for a way out of Montreal and his main motivation in signing the offer sheet might have been to join an organization he felt would better develop him. Jake Virtanen might wind up in the KHL and are there teams interested in trading for P.K. Subban? Finally, are the Florida Panthers set to announce a new deal for Aleksander Barkov?
NHLmarkerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS LOSE ASSOCIATE COACH OVER LEAGUE'S NEW VACCINATION PROTOCOLS

We have our first casualty of the NHL's new vaccination protocols. The San Jose Sharks have announced that associate coach Rocky Thompson will not return to their staff due to a "medical exemption" that doesn't allow him to take the COVID-10 vaccine. "Due to a medical exemption that prevents me...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Brady Tkachuk Fed Up With Senators.

As we get closer to the NHL season you'd be surprised at some of the names that remain unsigned by their teams. It's a pretty talented list of unsigned restricted free agents to start the month of September. Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughers, Rasmus Dahlin and Brady Tkachuk all remain unsigned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy