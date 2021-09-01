ISLANDERS ANNOUNCE NEW MULTI-YEAR DEALS FOR BEAUVILLIER, CIZIKAS, PALMIERI, SOROKIN
The silence has finally broken in Long Island as the New York Islanders have announced on Wednesday that they have signed four players to multi-year deals. It has been long rumoured that Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello had already signed multiple players to new deals and there was plenty of speculation around the always tight-lipped executive, suggesting that he had been withholding the details from other NHL GM's so as to not tip his hand and reveal his amount of remaining cap space.www.markerzone.com
