Wondering where to find the Destiny 2 Cimmerian Path in the Tracing the Stars I quest? We can point you in the right direction of this Dreaming City location, and all the other places you need to find to complete the objective. Once you’ve completed the Season of the Lost introduction, you can pick up the Tracing the Stars I quest from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM. For this quest, you need to find five Atlas Skews hidden in and around the Divalian Mists area of the Dreaming City, with one on the Cimmerian Path being particularly hard to find. This Season of the Lost Tracing the Stars questline ends with Destiny 2 players getting their hands on the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Trace Rifle, so make sure you follow these steps to find all five Atlas Skews and complete part one.