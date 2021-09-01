Cancel
Watson Coleman Names Osmond as Chief of Staff

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Bonnie Watson Coleman today announced that current Deputy Chief of Staff, Kari Osmond, will serve as the Congresswoman’s new Chief of Staff, replacing James Gee. “I am very excited to announce Kari Osmond as the new Chief of Staff for my office,” said Rep Watson Coleman. “Kari has played an integral role in every one of our office’s successes. Her passion and her hard work have been significant factors in our ability to accomplish much of our legislative agenda and her institutional knowledge and deeply rooted relationships will be critical in our ongoing efforts to best serve all of our district’s constituents.”

