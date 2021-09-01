Cancel
YES Unveils Video For 'Dare To Know', Second Single From New Album 'The Quest'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary progressive rockers YES — consisting of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood — have unveiled the video for "Dare To Know". It marks the second single and video from their upcoming album "The Quest", due out October 1 on InsideOut Music/Sony Music and produced by Steve Howe.

