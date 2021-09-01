Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hello Kitty joins Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as DLC at launch

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cutest piece of corporate IP in the universe is coming to Monkey Ball! Sega has announced that Sanrio’s iconic Hello Kitty will join Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as paid DLC, available at the launch of the game in October for $4.99. Sega describes Hello Kitty as a “cheerful and happy girl with a heart of gold” who “brings friendship and kindness to Jungle Island,” and that is exactly the thing to further enhance Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as far as I’m concerned. A short “Hello Kitty Joins the Gang” trailer offers a glimpse of the precious high jinks to expect.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Banana#Jet Set Radio#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Monster Train First Class launches on Nintendo Switch

Good Shepherd Entertainment and indie developer Shiny Shoe have released the hit roguelike deck-building card battler Monster Train First Class on Nintendo Switch. Monster Train First Class includes the full base game, “The Last Divinity” DLC, and tons of bonus cards, units and gameplay features added since the game’s original release.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video GamesComicBook

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Reveals Kazuma Kiryu From Yakuza as New Character

When Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania rolls out later this year, the game will feature a number of playable characters to choose from, including a handful of guests from classic Sega games. In a new Tweet, the publisher revealed the latest guest character: Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu! Fans had been asking to see a Yakuza rep added to the game, and it seems that Sega has been listening! Like the rest of the guest characters revealed thus far, Kazuma will be "free and unlockable through normal gameplay," so players won't have to worry about purchasing any DLC, or pre-ordering a specific version.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video GamesGematsu

This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon, No More Heroes III, more

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon for PlayStation 4 and Switch, and No More Heroes III for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Other notable new titles due out this week include the Switch and PC versions of The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, and the PC version of Labyrinth of Touhou: Gensoukyo and the Heaven-Piercing Tree.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring won’t be Epic Exclusive: Steam Store Page now up

The Elden Ring Steam Store Page finally went live this week. This comes in with a huge sigh of relief for Steam players worried it would become an Epic Exclusive. Rumors about the game being exclusive to the Epic storefront have been swirling around since its initial announcement. However, with the arrival of the official Steam page, those can now be put to rest.
TV SeriesComicBook

Hello Kitty Web-Anime to Launch Third Season

Hello Kitty is the pinnacle of kawaii the world over, and the Sanrio mascot is living their best life in 2021. If you did not know, the cute cat is thriving on Youtube as Hello Kitty's web-anime wrapped its second season back in July. And now, it seems a third season is on the way!
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Super Monkey Ball Next Guest Revealed

The Super Monkey Ball franchise has never been at the forefront of popular games, but it definitely has a loyal fanbase. There hasn’t been a new console installation of the game since the days of the Wii. The closest thing players have gotten was Banana Blitz HD back in 2019, and it was a solid HD port.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Black Desert Has Released New Free DLC On Consoles

Pearl Abyss has released some brand new DLC content for Black Desert specifically for console players to have a little fun with. This special DLC consists of a variety of in-game items for you to apply to your character and in the game. One of the most precious items in the package that they wanted to point out is the Treasurable Memories Classic Box, as you can open it to get a classic costume for the character that you are currently playing. We have a little more info on the DLC below, which you can pick up today, but only for a short amount of time before it vanishes.
Video Gamesxda-developers

Nintendo will release a new Switch Lite with Dialga and Palkia line art

Nintendo has revealed it’s making a special version of the Nintendo Switch Lite to accompany the release of its latest mainline Pokémon games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This special version of the console will be released on November 5, two weeks before the games are released on November 19, and it’ll cost $200. It’s supposedly available for pre-order in the UK, though not in the US.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

The Wonderful 101: Remastered “The Prince Vorkken” DLC Released For Switch

During their Super Summer Festival livestream, PlatinumGames announced a new DLC for The Wonderful 101: Remastered. The DLC is called “The Prince Vorkken” and adds Prince Vorkken Ohgee as a playable character to the game, complete with a brand new unite move called “Enemy Unite”. It is now available to download from the Switch eshop for $1.00 USD.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Geoff Keighley says we “won’t believe” Banana Mania news at Gamescom

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event is drawing near. We know we are getting Turles news and a Lego Star Wars appearance. And now, thanks to Geoff Keighley, we know Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is getting a character reveal. Apparently, we “won’t believe” the Banana Mania announcement at Gamescom. I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy