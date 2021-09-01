Hello Kitty joins Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as DLC at launch

Pearl Abyss has released some brand new DLC content for Black Desert specifically for console players to have a little fun with. This special DLC consists of a variety of in-game items for you to apply to your character and in the game. One of the most precious items in the package that they wanted to point out is the Treasurable Memories Classic Box, as you can open it to get a classic costume for the character that you are currently playing. We have a little more info on the DLC below, which you can pick up today, but only for a short amount of time before it vanishes.