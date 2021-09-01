Hello Kitty joins Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as DLC at launch
The cutest piece of corporate IP in the universe is coming to Monkey Ball! Sega has announced that Sanrio’s iconic Hello Kitty will join Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as paid DLC, available at the launch of the game in October for $4.99. Sega describes Hello Kitty as a “cheerful and happy girl with a heart of gold” who “brings friendship and kindness to Jungle Island,” and that is exactly the thing to further enhance Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as far as I’m concerned. A short “Hello Kitty Joins the Gang” trailer offers a glimpse of the precious high jinks to expect.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
