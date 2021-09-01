Cancel
The Power of a “Hook” at Dinner

Cover picture for the articleWhen I tried to convert my family from mostly meat-eaters to “weekday vegetarians,” I found one strategy that turned out to be a game-changer…. After a particularly catastrophic tofu experiment that left all our taste buds feeling beaten and bereft, I decided that from then on out, every meal should have a “hook,” i.e. at least one thing on the plate that everyone — especially the kids — looked forward to eating. That didn’t mean I was suddenly serving dinner with fries and Cokes every night. It meant I identified certain favorite recipes — from quick yogurt flatbread to spicy potatoes to sauces like my sweet chili glaze — that had the power to cast a warm and exciting glow over the rest of the meal. This seems obvious and intuitive, but it became twice as important when I was asking my family to overhaul the way we were thinking about dinner. Hooks don’t have to be huge or dominating. They just have to be present. Think: A square of honey-crusted cornbread next to the three-bean chili, pickled onions on top of the grain bowl, spicy peanut sauce drizzled on the steamed kale.

