Workhorse Stock 2025: Long-Term Catalysts Are Too Uncertain

The NASDAQ 100 initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains to form the third neutral or even exhaustive candlestick in a row. At this point in time, the market looks as if it is running out of steam, and therefore we could very well pull back towards the 15,000 level. The uptrend line underneath and the 50 day EMA walking across it has also been very supportive, so I think it is only a matter of time before the buyers return. With that in mind, I think that the jobs number my causing of volatility to offer value that you can take advantage of.