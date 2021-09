Elon Musk recently announced during a Tesla presentation that he has a stunning new project in mind: A humanoid AI robot assistant. This might come as a surprise given Musk’s former concerns about artificial intelligence, but controversial moves in the tech world are always within his norm. While not all of Elon’s projects pan out, his wild successes like Tesla and SpaceX lend much to possibility with him involved. It isn’t unfathomable that he can actually pull it off. In fact, some of us will love to see it, if not at least out of curiosity. So what is this Tesla-made robot about? Let’s take a look at this conceptual bot and see for ourselves.