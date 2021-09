One of the world's most successful investors, Warren Buffett, is worth an estimated $103 billion, per Forbes. But despite all that staggering wealth, Buffett lives far below his means. He still resides in the same five-bedroom house he bought in the late 1950s, he enjoys breakfast from McDonald's, and in 2014, he bought a Cadillac XTS for around $45,000, per CNBC. According to the article, Buffett felt this a sufficient upgrade from his former Cadillac DTS, which his daughter Susan called "embarrassing." (However, the legendary investor justified his frugal habits by telling Forbes, "I only drive about 3,500 miles a year, so I will buy a new car very infrequently.")