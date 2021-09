Watch: Kelley Flanagan Sets the Record Straight on "BiP" Speculation. Kelley Flanagan is keeping her head held high after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. One week after opening up about her health, the attorney—who appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor—returned to social media to thank her supporters. "I just want to pop in and thank every single one of you that has been messaging me," Kelley said in a Sept. 6 video posted to her Instagram Story. "I know this is a very controversial thing."