Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Beyond Art and Crazy Tweets: NFT Rewards Will Revamp Customer-Loyalty Programs

By Ariel Shapira
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecycle a plastic bottle, get a token. Come into an Adidas shop, get a cool sports NFT. What would the world look like if we were rewarded for being good customers beyond coupons and discounts? This past year, musicians found a way to reward their fans for their loyalty by offering them non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are essentially blockchain records certifying the uniqueness of a specific asset. In a recent example, the band Kings of Leon not only released its album as an NFT, but also granted fans a chance to win one of six golden-ticket NFTs. The tickets offer VIP perks for future concerts, such as lifetime front-row seats. In addition to those, the band offered a number of “open edition” NFTs that come with special artworks.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Smart Contracts#Reward Programs#Adidas#Vip#Cfi Group#Radial#Starbucks Rewards#Spielworks#Womplay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Economysouthfloridareporter.com

What Should Customers Look for in a Brand Loyalty Program?

It’s thought that increasing your customer retention rate by 5% can increase profits by as much as 95%, while some have argued that retaining consumers is at least five times cheaper than acquiring new ones. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that businesses are increasingly inclined...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

The Save Mart Companies Partners with Swiftly For Digital Platform to Unlock New Revenue and Increase Customer Loyalty

SEATTLE (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. SWIFTLY®, the leading digital platform for retailers to capture digital advertising dollars and build loyalty, today announced a new partnership with The Save Mart Companies, that operates 203 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx. The partnership will unlock new revenue opportunities and increased digital experiences for its customers across all stores.
Economymartechseries.com

How Do You Build Successful Customer Loyalty Programs?

In the past, marketing teams have spent time and resources pouring all their energies into product positioning and messaging in order to attract new customers. Nevertheless, while creating new sales is critical on one side, pushing existing customers into repeat buying is also crucial. Studies have revealed that it is 6 times more important to retain a customer than to gain a new one from scratch.
Economystudybreaks.com

6 Expert Tips That Will Help You Win Your Customers’ Loyalty

It’s good to get someone to buy your product or service; it’s even better if you can get them to buy your stuff again and again. Earning customer loyalty is key to ensuring the longevity of your business. You want people to find your business and come back time and time again, and building loyalty will help you gain more sales.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Award Pool plans to connect fans and brands with gamified NFT rewards

Award Pool, an integrated platform designed to connect brands and content creators to fans, today announced the upcoming launch of its platform that will reward community engagement with nonfungible tokens. Founded in 2020, Award Pool makes it possible to create gamified campaigns – using social media, challenges and other mechanisms...
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

BK® Expands Royal Perks Loyalty Program

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2021-- When we started testing Royal Perks at the beginning of the year, we had one goal – re-think typical loyalty programs by rooting its rewards in what guests truly want. And, we did just that. Now, we’re scaling up the program to make it more accessible for guests nationwide to earn and redeem crowns on purchases made through the BK app, BK website and at participating restaurants. All just in time for later this month when our loyal fans who have signed up for Royal Perks will be able to get in on some new and exciting member perks.
Restaurantschainstoreage.com

Chipotle adds gamified ‘Extras’ feature to rewards program

Chipotle Mexican Grill is building on the success of its Chipotle Rewards loyalty offering with a new feature that that unlocks access to extra points. On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Chipotle officially rolled out Extras. This new loyalty feature gamifies Chipotle Rewards with personalized challenges to earn additional points and collect achievement badges. Chipotle said it is the first national restaurant brand to launch badges as part of its loyalty program. To celebrate the launch of Extras, Chipotle Rewards members can get double points on a purchase through Friday, Sept. 3.
Small BusinessNewsTimes

A Simple-to-Use CRM for Small Business Means an Easier Day-to-Day

Operations for small businesses throughout the Covid-19 pandemic have certainly been a challenge, with restrictions, reduced customers who spend less, and market uncertainty making business decisions much more difficult. The good news is that America is making significant strides in the recovery from the pandemic. Projections suggest a record year of retail spending through 2021, with retail sales expected to grow by a factor of up to 8.1 percent, representing a record amount of $4.3 trillion, as reported by Customer Growth Partners.
RestaurantsPosted by
IBTimes

What Is Royal Perks? Burger King Customers Can Get Free Food With Rewards Program

Burger King is launching its new Royal Perks rewards program nationwide in an effort to boost sales and reward customers for staying loyal to the brand. Two-thirds of its restaurants are on track to offer rewards to customers by October. The program is already active for orders placed through the Burger King app and was first tested in certain markets this past February. Users can sign up for the loyalty program via text, QR code, or shortcode.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Seamless Bill Pay Is The New Customer Loyalty Tool

Both businesses and consumers alike are now expecting to be able to conduct a widening range of their financial tasks through digital tools first, including paying routine bills such as utility, rent or other monthly expenses. Financial institutions (FIs) must move to offer features that match these expectations accordingly or...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica launches new retail rewards program

As merchants and businesses look for new ways to incentivize customers to shop and dine locally, the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce is rolling out the first-ever Santa Monica Rewards, a new mobile shopping promotions marketplace backed by Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. The program is designed to drive customers back to shopping and dining at local businesses.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hotel Guests Want More Out of Loyalty Programs

Hotel loyalty programs might be due for an upgrade. During the "Does Loyalty Have a Shelf Life?" panel at the 2021 Hotel Data Conference, hotel executives with specialties in revenue management and sales and marketing discussed some of the loyalty trends that emerged as travel reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businessdallassun.com

Froogal allows brands to build a solid customer base

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The digital age is challenging brands with shifting landscapes and consumer habits that require constant adaptation and reinvention. While companies are striving hard to deliver the high expectations of every consumer, the snag they are presented with is the absence of loyalty among existing customers. Brand loyalty is dwindling.
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Visa Teams With Ascenda For Loyalty Rewards In Asia Pacific

Visa is partnering with Singapore-headquartered global loyalty rewards startup Ascenda to advance new programs for customers in the Asia Pacific region. The loyalty program will work through Ascenda's new Nexus platform. Visa is the first payments network to take advantage of Ascenda’s new product, according to a press release on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy