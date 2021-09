In the list of things I thought I would never write about, I present to you a story about a cow stuck in a tree!. Where's the beef? It's sitting stuck in a tree in the case of this rescue of a cow in St. Bernard Parish. How does a cow get stuck in a tree you ask? It certainly didn't "moo-ve" its way up there. We can safely assume it is an aftermath of the high floodwaters in the area of St. Bernard Parish that came in due to Hurricane Ida. St. Bernard Parish workers worked in waist-deep water to cut the bovine free from its tree house and get it back to safety.