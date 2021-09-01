Being There: Wilco And Sleater-Kinney Help Philadelphia Fight Pandemic Loneliness

On the surface, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney seem like a rather odd pairing of alt-countryish middle-aged rockers and seminal riot grrls but after 150 minutes of guitar pummeling, I’ve seen the light. A Covid casualty from last year, they finally brought their postponed co-headlining tour to Boston, and there were precautions in place to keep everyone safe in the form of vaccination proof or negative test results no older than 3 days. (With the dominos starting to fall and shows being canceled again, I hope that vaccination-only is the criteria going forward. The music industry can’t afford another shutdown, but that’s another post for another time.) Local Wilco fans have come to expect a lot from the band, and the band routinely delivers. Aside from being spoiled by living within a two hour drive of their fabulous Solid Sound Festival, one of the best Wilco shows ever happened at The Orpheum when “an evening with” turned into a 39 song marathon and Tweedy announced from the stage that the festival would be happening in a few months. So, what was the verdict?