Woman Arrested for Fake Vaccine Card, Citing ‘Maderna’ Shot

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

A woman tried pulling a fast one by allegedly passing off a phony vaccine card to get around Hawaii’s strict COVID protocol — but she got caught red-handed … thanks to a major typo. 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak of Illinois was arrested and booked last week for presenting fraudulent vaccination documents...

