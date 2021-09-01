Cancel
Look who’s been cleared for calling out Meghan Markle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQQok_0bjS42qP00

Piers Morgan has been cleared by the UK’s media regulator for comments he made about Meghan Markle on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Morgan, who later quit his job on the programme, said he didn’t believe Markle’s claims that she was suicidal and that she received little help from Buckingham Palace.

Ofcom received, 57,793 complaints, the highest number ever recorded, however the regulator said that he did not break its code and was entitled to say he disbelieved the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's allegations and to hold and express strong views that rigorously challenged their account.

Morgan has said he’s ‘delighted’, saying it is ‘a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios’.

