B&B’s Darin Brooks is “Super Excited” About His New Series!

After all this time, the director of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 flop Green Lantern still regrets how that film turned out. In a new interview, director Martin Campbell says he understands the critics who hated the movie and still hate it. And, matter of fact, he agrees it probably shouldn’t have even been made in the first place. At least, not under his auspices. He even admits that superhero movies “are not my cup of tea.” Which begs the question of the decision-makers for Green Lantern ever looked at him and decided yep, you’re our guy. At any rate, here’s the thing...