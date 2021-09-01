Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

B&B’s Darin Brooks is “Super Excited” About His New Series!

By Michelle Moro Parkerton
soapsindepth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man’s loss is another man’s gain — especially in the case of Free Guy actor Ryan Reynolds, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Darin Brooks (Wyatt), and the Croods, an animated prehistoric family! Starting Sept. 23, THE CROODS: FAMILY TREE animated series will premiere on Hulu and Peacock, and the B&B star will be taking over the role of Guy from Reynolds, who voiced the character in DreamWorks’ two big-screen movies, 2013’s The Croods and the 2020 sequel, The Croods: A New Age.

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Kelly Kruger
Person
Darin Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B B#Animated Series#Animated Movies#B B#Croods#Croods#Dreamworks#Neanderthal#Bettermans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

The Bold And The Beautiful's Darin Brooks to Star in The Croods: Family Tree

The Bold and the Beautiful's Darin Brooks (Wyatt) is lending his vocal talents to an exciting new animated series. Deadline reports that Brooks will voice a character named Guy in DreamWorks Animation's upcoming series The Croods: Family Tree. Inspired by the flick The Croods: A New Age, The Croods: Family...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

What’s left to say about Green Lantern that hasn’t already been said by leading man Ryan Reynolds? Most recently, the actor described the box office dud as a crease in the anus of the universe, but it did at least lead to him meeting future wife Blake Lively, so it’s not all doom and gloom.
TV ShowsComicBook

One of Ryan Reynolds' Biggest Flops Is Dominating Netflix

Even though he's got two very popular and successful Deadpool movies under his belt, not to mention appearances in the Fast and Furious franchise and more, Ryan Reynolds is still pretty well heavily associated with his 2011 DC flop, Green Lantern. Despite being widely derided upon release and a huge flop at the worldwide box office, the Reynolds-starring, Martin Campbell-directed Green Lantern movie is dominating on Netflix after landing on the service on Wednesday, September 1st. As of this writing, Green Lantern is the #2 movie on Netflix in the United States and the #4 piece of content as a whole on Netflix in the US.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

The worst Ryan Reynolds movie ever is soaring up Netflix’s charts

After all this time, the director of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 flop Green Lantern still regrets how that film turned out. In a new interview, director Martin Campbell says he understands the critics who hated the movie and still hate it. And, matter of fact, he agrees it probably shouldn’t have even been made in the first place. At least, not under his auspices. He even admits that superhero movies “are not my cup of tea.” Which begs the question of the decision-makers for Green Lantern ever looked at him and decided yep, you’re our guy. At any rate, here’s the thing...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Split From Her Husband Karl Cook

When Kaley Cuoco met Karl Cook in March 2016, the two made an instant connection that would eventually lead to their marriage. According to Us Weekly, Cuoco and Cook, who are both avid equestrians, met at a horse show, and they started dating shortly after. "I couldn't be happier. I...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Cote De Pablo Quit NCIS Only Days Before Filming

On August 12, CBS released the trailer for Season 19 of "NCIS" and the first season of the highly anticipated spin-off "NCIS: Hawaii." The official "NCIS" Twitter account posted the 19-second (coincidence?) clip featuring Mark Harmon, the star of the mother show, and Vanessa Lachey, who stars in the new "Hawaii" spin-off.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Wednesday, September 1: Zende Worries About Paris – Steffy’s Decision

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap Wednesday, September 1, 2021, opens at Forrester Creations where Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) kiss. Paris is preoccupied with worries about what’s happening back home. There’s trouble on the horizon for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).
MusicHello Magazine

Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up. The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare Picture With Their Daughters

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

The rapper-turned-TV producer uses 'The Wire' star's passing to promote his new Starz series, 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan', before bringing up his past beef with the late actor. AceShowbiz - While people may have gotten used to 50 Cent's excessive trolling, no one was prepared for his shocking comments...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Are Ziva and DiNozzo Going to Reunite for Epic Season 19 Comeback?

“NCIS” fans have long-term memories. A lot of them wonder if Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo are going to reunite this season. Well, let’s take a look at the actors themselves first. Cote de Pablo, who played David, and Michael Weatherly, who played DiNozzo, have not been on the show for a period of time. “NCIS” is a CBS show where their characters are remembered by fans.
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

These Are the 3 People Alex Trebek Suggested to Replace Him on "Jeopardy!"

Amid the news that Jeopardy! is still looking for a new permanent host, a video has resurfaced with a couple suggestions from the beloved former host himself. In 2018, Alex Trebek gave two Jeopardy! host suggestions during an interview with OBJECTified, a show that was hosted by TMZ founder Harvey Levin. And while Trebek joked in the past that Betty White should be the host after him, his suggestions in the 2018 video are more serious.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Kaley Cuoco And John Ritter's Relationship

Beloved actor John Ritter died of an aortic dissection in 2003 after falling ill on the set of ABC's "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter." Actor Kaley Cuoco and Ritter starred in the ABC series, playing the roles of daughter and father, Bridget and Paul Hennessy, per IMDb. The series "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter" ran from 2002 to 2005. According to USA Today, Ritter died on September 11, 2003, a few days before the second season of the popular ABC series began airing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy