B&B’s Darin Brooks is “Super Excited” About His New Series!
One man’s loss is another man’s gain — especially in the case of Free Guy actor Ryan Reynolds, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Darin Brooks (Wyatt), and the Croods, an animated prehistoric family! Starting Sept. 23, THE CROODS: FAMILY TREE animated series will premiere on Hulu and Peacock, and the B&B star will be taking over the role of Guy from Reynolds, who voiced the character in DreamWorks’ two big-screen movies, 2013’s The Croods and the 2020 sequel, The Croods: A New Age.www.soapsindepth.com
Comments / 0