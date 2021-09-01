A Leader in Digital Asset Infrastructure

Telefónica Deutschland / O2 announced that it is accelerating the shutdown of its 3G network in various regions of Germany. Instead of the originally planned implementation by the end of the year, the company will now convert the majority of 3G sites as early as September and carry out the last large-scale shutdowns by mid-November. The company began shutting down the 3G network in individual regions on July 1. In the meantime, this has already been implemented for a third of the approximately 16,000 3G sites nationwide in order to be able to use the freed-up frequencies for 4G. Based on the positive experience to date, the telecommunications provider is now implementing its plan even faster so that customers can benefit from the improved 4G network even sooner.