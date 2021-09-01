Cancel
PawedCast Episode 261: Miami Rewind, Pride-Gotham, Columbus Crew Preview and More

By Michael Citro
The Mane Land
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City is in a bit of a scoring drought but the defense has been stout so at least the Lions are able to get something even when held without a goal. The draw against Miami isn’t what the Lions or their fans wanted, especially in a match that saw the team awarded a penalty, but the return of El Pulpo and a strong match from the back line helped secure a point in a scoreless draw at home on Saturday. We break down the game and make our Man of the Match selections.

MLSfccincinnati.com

Match Preview: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew

SCOUTING COLUMBUS CREW (6-6-9 – 24 pts – 9th, Eastern Conference) Columbus have been a different team in 2021 from the squad that won MLS Cup last season. The talent and quality of the team remains high, but after six consecutive losses, the Crew are in need of a result.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders at Columbus Crew: Player ratings

In a year full of record-breaking Sounders play, perhaps nothing illustrated this team’s resilience more than winning their third match on the road in seven days. After a predictably sluggish game, the home team Columbus Crew found a late goal against the run of play and looked poised to repeat their last match result against the Sounders. This isn’t last year’s team, however, and Seattle’s 2021 team scored two in the dying minutes of regular time and held the lead for a 2-1 final tally. The resilience and deep bench options spurred this Sounders team back to the top of the Western Conference.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Know Your Opponent | Columbus Crew

Orlando City (9-4-8, 35 pts) concludes its three-game homestand this Saturday night, taking on the reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (7-9-6, 27 pts) at Exploria Stadium. The game, presented by the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with local television coverage on FOX35 PLUS and the LionNation app beginning at 7 p.m.. Local radio coverage will be available from 7 p.m. on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.
MLSThe Mane Land

Lion Links: 9/1/21

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope everyone is doing well down in Florida as we enter September. It’s going to be busy this week with World Cup qualifiers and then Orlando City and the Orlando Pride in action this weekend. Before we jump into today’s links from around the soccer world, lets all wish a happy birthday to former Orlando City player and head coach James O’Connor!
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City is back in action this Saturday as the club hosts the Columbus Crew. This is the first meeting this season between the two clubs, and with fewer home matches than away matches to end the season, maximizing points at home will be key to the Lions’ success. That being said, what do the Lions need to do to defeat the Crew, defend Exploria Stadium, and pick up a vital three points?
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City looks for offensive resurgence against faltering Columbus Crew

The Lions (9-4-8, 35) continue to chase New England for the top spot in the Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference tables. The standings battle begins at home for Orlando City, which drew two of its last three matches at Exploria Stadium. Saturday’s match against the Columbus Crew — kicking off...
MLSThe Mane Land

Mason Stajduhar Ruled Out of Columbus Game

Orlando City’s injury situation has basically sucked throughout the 2021 season. Oscar Pareja hasn’t had his first-choice lineup all available at any point this season and he’s also hardly had both of his Designated Players on the field at the same time. The squad took another blow today with the...
MLSchatsports.com

Daryl Dike delivers in Orlando City win over Columbus Crew

Earlier this week, Orlando City star Daryl Dike made a confident promise: “If I’m up top, the goals will come.”. The striker delivered on Saturday night, netting a goal and assisting the game-winner to lift the Lions to a 3-2 win over Columbus. The Lions (10-4-8, 38) squashed a Columbus...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Final Score 3-2 as Urso’s Goal Lifts Lions to Seventh Straight Result

Orlando City looked like it would cruise to an easy win over the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium after getting goals from Daryl Dike and Silvester van der Water to go up 2-0. But Antonio Carlos scored a bizarre own goal early in the second half and the Crew tied it up moments later before Junior Urso’s goal lifted the Lions (10-4-8, 38 points) to a 3-2 win over Columbus (7-10-6, 27 points).
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City hosted Eastern Conference foe Columbus Crew on Saturday night. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Lions allowed the Crew to get right back into the match in the second half. Fortunately, Júnior Urso decided he really wanted a goal and the win in Exploria Stadium, and scored his third of the season.
MLSColumbus Dispatch

Columbus Crew: Loss to Orlando City illustrated lack of defensive depth

The Crew (7-10-6, 27 points) will soon be as close to full strength as they’re going to get the rest of the season. It won’t be long before all six starters missing from the lineup should be at full fitness, barring any setbacks. That inevitably means there will be fewer...
MLSThe Mane Land

Daryl Dike’s Return To Form Gives Orlando City a Needed Spark

Saturday marked the true return of Daryl Dike following his run at this summer’s Gold Cup. Yes, he did play 45 minutes against Inter Miami, but this weekend was his first start for Orlando City in two months, and the former Virginia Cavalier absolutely delivered. Dike scored his first MLS...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

NEW EPISODE ALERT: Orange and True Schedule Preview

It’s time for the penultimate pre-season episode of Orange and True as Crow, Ryan, and Chief give you the skinny on the turbulent last week in Auburn athletics. We’ve got some basketball talk, soccer talk, and then a large download on the COVID-riddled coaching staff at Auburn and a look ahead to the football schedule!
MLSColumbus Dispatch

Columbus Crew waives reserve goalkeeper Matt Lampson

The Crew have cut third-string goalkeeper Matt Lampson, an Ohio State and St. Charles Preparatory School graduate. In announcing that Lampson is no longer a part of the team, the Crew did not give any reason for the decision. When reached for comment, Lampson didn’t immediately respond. “We want to...

