Public Health

Man’s ‘miracle cure’ for COVID and autism had bleach product in it, Vegas cops say

By Summer Lin
myrtlebeachonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Las Vegas man was arrested after selling a fake “miracle cure” for COVID-19, autism and cancer that included a bleach product, police said. Elias Daniel Beltran Suarez, 53, was arrested Monday after Las Vegas police said they got a tip that he was selling chlorine dioxide labeled as “Miracle Mineral Solution CD” as a cure for cancer, COVID-19 and autism, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

#Covid#Bleach#Mexico#Covid#Klas
Health
Autism
Public Safety
FDA
Public Health
Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV3 News Now

Las Vegas feed store says it's sold out of horse de-wormer as people seek unsafe COVID-19 treatment

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas feed store says it's facing a shortage of a drug designed to treat parasitic worms in large animals because customers are purchasing it as a treatment for COVID-19. The drug, Ivermectin, was the subject of a warning for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. Though it's been studied in connection with treating COVID-19, the FDA strongly recommends against non-prescription human consumption of the drug.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas man accused of making, selling fake COVID-19 treatment

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with allegations that he manufactured and sold a bogus COVID-19 treatment that federal authorities say poses “significant risks to patient health.”. According to a Las Vegas police arrest report for Elias Daniel Beltran Suarez, 53, he was arrested Monday afternoon after...
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.
Public HealthReason.com

Unfortunately, Ivermectin Is Not a Miracle Cure for COVID-19

Diagnosed with COVID-19, the popular podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly says that he has taken the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for the disease. Although the 54-year-old has called himself a "fucking moron" with respect to his earlier misguided ruminations about COVID-19 vaccinations and said "I'm not a respected source of information, even for me," he is not so moronic that he relied solely on this drug to treat his illness. He also availed himself of a more high-tech, lab-grown, medically proven monoclonal antibody treatment and steroids to fight off the virus. Rogan has not revealed if he has taken a COVID-19 shot.
Grapevine, TXtexasbreaking.com

Man Gets Probation For Coughing In Face Of Grapevine Officer, Saying He had COVID-19

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to two years of probation after he coughed on the face of a Grapevine police officer then claimed that he had COVID-19 on April 3. According to reports from Tarrant County, Jonathan Dechoudens received a sentence for Harassment of a Public Servant, a 3rd degree felony, at the Criminal District Court No. 396 in Fort Worth Thursday, Star Telegram reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...

