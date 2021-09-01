Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Jones The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tallahala Creek At Laurel. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday afternoon to a crest of 13.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Agricultural and lowland flooding is becoming more widespread along and near the creek. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tallahala Creek Laurel 13.0 7.7 Wed 7 pm CDT 11.9 13.0 12.0