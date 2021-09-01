Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Encino Couple On The Run After Being Convicted In $18M COVID Relief Fraud Scheme

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Encino couple convicted in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud case earlier this summer have cut off their ankle monitoring bracelets and gone on the lam, the FBI reported late Tuesday night. Katie Johnston reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Fbi#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward Commissioner Dale Holness’ Daughter Accused Of COVID Relief Funds Fraud

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Broward Commissioner Dale Holness’ 28-year-old daughter is being accused of COVID relief funds fraud. Federal prosecutors said Damara Holness lied on Paycheck Protection Program applications, illegally obtaining $300,000 in forgivable loans meant for small businesses to survive the pandemic. According to prosecutors, she “claimed in the online loan application, and through supporting fraudulent payroll tax forms, that her company employed 18 people and spent an average of $120,000 each month on payroll.” But through their investigation, prosecutors said they learned Holness Consulting, the company Damara Holness requested the loans for, had zero employees and no payroll expenses. Prosecutors said a Georgia...
California StateBakersfield Now

California couple on the run after stealing millions in COVID relief money

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX26) — A fugitive couple from Southern California is on the run, after cheating the government out of millions of dollars. 43-year-old Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, 37-year-old Marietta Terabelian, were found guilty in June for submitting fake loan applications to receive over $21 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) COVID-19 relief funds.
Utah Stateksl.com

Convicted Utah fraudster Rick Koerber loses appeal after Ponzi scheme bilked investors out of $45 million

Rick Koerber, sentenced to 14 years in prison for fraud in a Ponzi scheme that prosecutors said targeted Latter-day Saints, is pictured in 2010. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected Koerber’s appeal of his convictions. (Stuart Johnson, KSL) SALT LAKE CITY — An appeals panel in Denver has affirmed federal fraud convictions for a Utah real estate investor who authorities say bilked investors out of more than $45 million.
Albany, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Ulster man pleads guilty to conspiring to commit COVID-19 relief fraud

ALBANY – A Saugerties man pled guilty on Thursday in Albany federal court to conspiring to commit bank fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud, and admitted to fraudulently obtaining close to $4.9 million in government-back loans meant for businesses struggling with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Jean...
Shakopee, MNcbslocal.com

Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities couple is accused of lying to hundreds of investors in what’s being called a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Investigators say Jason Bullard and Angela Romero-Bullard told friends and family, including retirees, that they were investing their money. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a civil complaint, alleging the money went to other places, and a judge has frozen their assets.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
California StatePosted by
The Staten Island Advance

California father and son arrested in Hawaii for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards; could face up to a year in prison

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A California father and his son were arrested on Sunday when they reportedly used fake COVID-19 vaccination cards at a Hawaii airport, according to KHON, a local news outlet. Investigators with the Hawaii Attorney General’s office said Norbert Chung, 57, and Trevor Chung 19, were arrested...
Pittsburgh, PAWJAC TV

Ex-hospital worker gets jail time in hidden camera case

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former employee of a western Pennsylvania hospital accused of secretly filming patients and co-workers in a bathroom has been sentenced to 11 to 22 months in jail. An Allegheny County judge also ordered 53-year-old Guy Caley of Canonsburg to spend 10 years on probation and to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy