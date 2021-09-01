My Hero Academia Reveals Why the Meta Liberation Army Hates Shigaraki's Gang

My Hero Academia has rarely been darker than it is now in the pages of its manga, as hero society attempts to hold itself together, with Deku and Class 1-A needing to hash things out via physical and emotional conflicts. As the inheritor of One For All comes to grips with the idea that he can't shoulder the responsibility of the world on his own, it seems as if some new alliances are being forged in order to not just defeat the villains of All For One, Shigaraki, and countless evil-doers, but hold together civilization as they know it.