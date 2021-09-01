My Hero Academia Reveals Why the Meta Liberation Army Hates Shigaraki's Gang
The fifth season of My Hero Academia has finally dove into the long-awaited My Villain Academia Arc, which sees the Meta Liberation Army fully reveal themselves to eliminate the League of Villains, and the latest installment of the anime adaptation has detailed why ReDestro's forces are looking to strike Shigaraki and his friends from the map. With only a handful of episodes left in this latest season, the results of this villain war won't just change the face of evil in the universe housing UA Academy, but will also change hero society forever.
