Martin Mayhew: Jaret Patterson’s “going to be fun to watch” in Washington backfield

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Among the undrafted rookies to make it through cuts and onto initial 53-man rosters around the league was Washington running back Jaret Patterson. There were signs that Patterson was close to earning a spot in recent weeks and word ahead of the official announcement on Tuesday that the team released Peyton Barber all but sealed the deal. Attention will now shift to what Patterson can do in the regular season and, in a press conference after the cuts were announced, General Manager Martin Mayhew gave an optimistic view of what’s ahead for the running back.

