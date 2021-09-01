Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon. * At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 14.7 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Airbase Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farm land is flooded.