Will Patten: Don’t give up on restaurants; they’re one key to a community

This commentary is by Will Patten, a retired Ben & Jerry’s executive and former executive director of Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility. He is president of Back to Basics Vermont Inc.

My love affair with restaurants began as I backpacked through Europe in 1969. Like Howard Schultz, who came home to start Starbucks, I fell in love with the cafés. They were the hubs around which the neighborhoods spun.

I was an obvious young-American-without-a-clue, but if I showed up several days in a row at a café, the locals and I would invariably start to exchange ideas and experiences, such as I might have developed. Despite language barriers, great conversations ensued. I fell in love with the human commonality.

I came home to start a series of cafes and restaurants and, for more than 50 years, have worked to build and promote restaurants and ice cream parlors as community centers.

So, it pains me to read recent news reports that no one wants to work in restaurants any more.

More than most businesses, restaurants are complex organisms, more akin to stage productions than ordinary retail. The cast assembles and preps for a short three- or four-hour performance. Roles are clearly defined. When service begins, it’s show time. It’s intense. Everyone depends on everyone to remember their lines.

Not all restaurants are alike and not everyone is right for the restaurant business. But, when restaurants are not just serving food but also serving a community, they are beautiful to watch and be a part of.

Restaurant shifts are typically short, fast-paced, well paid and never boring.

In essence, the product offered by restaurants is an hour of pleasure and relaxation. Working a shift in a well-run restaurant is time spent making people happy.

Unlike most other jobs, restaurant staff receive direct and immediate feedback on how they did. Tips are now commonly shared across the entire staff and guests are never hesitant to share opinions about the food.

Successful shifts in restaurants are the result of great teamwork and winning teams are fun to be a part of. You can judge the health of a restaurant by the camaraderie of the staff.

Restaurants that don’t pay living wages or don’t provide supportive, safe workplaces will have a really hard time attracting and retaining adequate staff and may not survive this pandemic.

But time spent in a well-run restaurant is a rewarding experience for both staff and guests.

It is scary to realize how much time we all spend in front of screens these days, be it for work or for play, and increased screen time has been linked to increased loneliness.

Restaurants provide staff and guests an emotional connection with others. A reprieve from digital disconnection.

Don’t give up on restaurants. They serve a critical role in the health and well-being of community.

