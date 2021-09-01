Cancel
Hancock County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain.

alerts.weather.gov

