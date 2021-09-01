We Tried FOREO’s New Silicone Electric Toothbrush—and We’re Never Going Back

Although I haven't always loved my thick and very dark eyebrows, I can now report that they've earned the well-deserved spot as one of my favorite features. Thanks to this genetic blessing, my daily beauty routine has always been pretty basic; using either a tinted brow gel for more definition or a clear gel for a more natural look. (My favorites are Benefit's 24-HR Brow Setter or Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara). But, lately, I've been itching to be a bit more adventurous with the window dressings to my soul. After deeply contemplating brow lamination, I decided to start with a more temporary (and much cheaper) treatment that yields similar results: soap brows. A popularly backed method of eyebrow grooming, soap brows are achieved by activating a thick soap-like (usually wax-based) formula with water or setting spray and applying it to the brows with a spoolie brush for a legendarily long-lasting hold. Although there are a few fancy iterations to be shopped across the premium beauty scene (ahem, Patrick Ta's Major Brow Shaping Wax), I decided to dive in with a more budget-friendly version that I happily unearthed on Amazon: the $8 Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit with over 7,000 reviews, viral TikTok mentions, and testimonials that it "gives you the laminated eyebrow look without spending the money to have it laminated."